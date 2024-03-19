Top Hamas commander reportedly killed by Israel a 'nightmare' for Israel

CAIRO – Elusive Hamas commander Marwan Issa, who the United States says has been killed by Israel, had survived previous assassination attempts to spend years masterminding incursions into Israel, including the Oct 7 assault that triggered the Gaza war.

"Brother Issa is the walking nightmare of the enemy," said one Hamas source, lauding his paramilitary skills.

According to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Issa died in an Israeli operation last week.

Neither Israel nor Hamas have confirmed his death.

Issa, nicknamed the "shadow man" by fellow Palestinians for his ability to stay off the enemy's radar, had risen to No 3 within the Islamist militant group.

He and the other two top Hamas leaders formed a secretive three-man military council atop Hamas. They planned the Oct 7 attack and are believed to have been directing military operations from the tunnels and backstreets of Gaza since.

About 1,200 people were killed and about 253 taken hostage on Oct 7, according to Israeli tallies, in the bloodiest attack in Israel's 75-year history.

In its wake, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government vowed to kill the three: the Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, head of the military wing Mohammed Deif, and Issa his deputy.

Issa's death would be a major blow to Hamas, which has faced a relentless Israeli air and land campaign to destroy it, pulverising its Gaza Strip stronghold and killing nearly 32,000 people according to Palestinian authorities.

His killing could also complicate efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage releases, although Israel says talks are ongoing through Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Asked about reports of his death, the Hamas source said it could be Israeli psychological warfare. He added that Issa had helped build Hamas' military capabilities including rockets.

According to Hamas sources, Issa learned survival skills from Deif, who survived seven Israeli assassination attempts, leaving him disfigured and using a wheelchair.

Homes destroyed, son killed

Issa, who was born in 1965, was on Israel's most-wanted list and was injured in a 2006 assassination attempt during a meeting with Deif.

Israeli warplanes also destroyed his house twice during invasions of Gaza in 2014 and 2021, killing his brother.

Issa’s son, a regular Hamas supporter, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip in December.

The US labelled Issa a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" in September 2019.