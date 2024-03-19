Hamas’ No. 3 Marwan Issa killed in Israeli operation: White House

WASHINGTON – Israel killed the Hamas militant group’s third-in-command last week, the White House said on March 18, after Israel previously said he had been targeted in a Gaza air strike but did not confirm his death.

“Hamas’ No. 3 Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli operation last week,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said as he gave a read-out of a call between United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said Israel had also “broken a significant number of Hamas battalions” and killed thousands of Hamas fighters “including senior commanders”.

“The rest of the top leaders are in hiding, likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will come for them too,” Mr Sullivan added.

Israel’s military said on March 11 that an air strike on an underground compound in central Gaza on March 9 and 10 had targeted Issa, describing him as one of the planners of Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari had said at the time that Issa was a deputy of Mohammed Deif, who heads Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

But Rear-Admiral Hagari added that it was unclear if Issa had been killed in the operation.

“We are still examining the results of the strike, and final confirmation has yet to be received,” he said. AFP