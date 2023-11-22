Hamas, Israel agree to deal for release of 50 hostages in exchange for 4-day truce

JERUSALEM - Hamas and Israel’s government have agreed to stop all fighting in Gaza for four days as part of a deal to free some hostages held by the armed group in the enclave.
Officials from Qatar, which has been mediating negotiations, as well as the United States, Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal is imminent.
Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, taken when its fighters attacked southern Israel on Oct 7. Some 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies.
A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting.
For every additional 10 hostages released, the pause would be extended by another day, it said, without mentioning the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.
“Israel’s government is committed to return all the hostages home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal,” said the statement, released after hours of deliberation that were closed to the press.
Hamas said the 50 hostages would be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children who are held in Israeli jails.
The truce will also allow hundreds of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid trucks to enter all parts of the Gaza Strip, the group said in a statement.
Israel has committed not to attack or arrest anyone in all parts of Gaza during the truce period, it added.
US President Joe Biden said he welcomed the deal.
“Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released,” he said in a statement.
The Qatari government said 50 civilian women and children hostages would be released from Gaza in exchange for the release “of a number of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons”.
The starting time of the truce would be announced within the next 24 hours, it said in a statement.
Israel’s justice ministry posted a list of about 300 Palestinian prisoners slated for release, a publication that appeared intended to allow for any last-minute legal challenges.
The accord will see the first truce of a war in which Israeli bombardments have flattened swathes of Hamas-ruled Gaza.
At least 14,000 people have been killed in the Israeli retaliatory action. About two-thirds of the coastal enclave’s 2.3 million people are homeless, according to authorities in Gaza.
But Mr Netanyahu said Israel’s broader war mission would not change despite agreeing to the hostage deal.
“We are at war and we will continue the war until we achieve all our goals. To destroy Hamas, return all our hostages and ensure that nobody in Gaza can threaten Israel,” he said in a recorded message at the start of the government meeting.
Hamas said in its statement: “As we announce the striking of a truce agreement, we affirm that our fingers remain on the trigger, and our victorious fighters will remain on the look out to defend our people and defeat the occupation.”
Release to begin on Thursday
Three Americans, including a 3-year-old girl whose parents were among those killed during the Oct 7 attack, are expected to be among the hostages to be released, a senior US official said.
In addition to Israeli citizens, more than half the hostages hold foreign and dual citizenship from some 40 countries. These include Thailand, Britain, France, Argentina and Chile, Israel’s government has said.
Israeli media said the first release of hostages is expected on Nov 23.
Implementing the deal must wait for 24 hours to give Israeli citizens the chance to ask the Supreme Court to block the release of Palestinian prisoners, reports said.
Ms Kamelia Hoter Ishay, the grandmother of 13-year-old Gali Tarshansky, who is believed to be held in Gaza, said she would not believe reports of a deal until she gets a call that the teenager was freed.
“And then I’ll know that it’s really over and I can breathe a sigh of relief and say that’s it, it’s over,” she said.
Mr Qadura Fares, head of the Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs in the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, told Reuters that among more than 7,800 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel were about 85 women and 350 minors.
Most were detained without charges or for incidents such as hurling rocks at Israeli soldiers, not for launching militant attacks, he said.
Qatar’s chief negotiator in ceasefire talks, Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, told Reuters that the International Committee of the Red Cross would be working inside Gaza to facilitate the hostages’ release.
He said the truce means there would be “no attack whatsoever. No military movements, no expansion, nothing”.
Mr Al-Khulaifi added that Qatar hopes the deal “will be a seed to a bigger agreement and a permanent cease of fire. And that’s our intention”.
Hamas has to date released only four captives.
The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which participated in the Oct 7 raid with Hamas, announced late on Nov 21 the death of one of the Israeli hostages it has held.
“We previously expressed our willingness to release her for humanitarian reasons, but the enemy was stalling and this led to her death,” Al Quds Brigades said on its Telegram channel.
Hospital ordered to evacuate
As attention focused on the hostage release deal, fighting on the ground raged on.
In the occupied West Bank on Nov 22, an Israeli drone strike killed five Palestinians and wounded others in the Tolkurm camp, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Mr Mounir Al-Barsh, director-general of Gaza’s health ministry, told Al Jazeera TV that the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City.
Israel said militants are operating from the facility and threatened to act against them within four hours, he said.
Hospitals, including Gaza’s biggest Al-Shifa, have been rendered virtually inoperable by the war and shortages of critical supplies.
Israel claims that Hamas conceals military command posts and fighters within them, a claim that Hamas and hospital staff deny.
On Nov 21, Israel also said its forces had encircled the Jabalia refugee camp, a major urban flashpoint and Hamas militant stronghold.
According to the United Nations, most Palestinians in Gaza are registered as refugees because they or their ancestors were displaced by the 1948 war of Israel’s creation.
WAFA said 33 people were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli air strike on part of Jabalia, a congested urban extension of Gaza City where Hamas has been battling advancing Israeli armoured forces.
In southern Gaza, Hamas-affiliated media said 10 people were killed and 22 injured by an Israeli air strike on an apartment in the city of Khan Younis.
Reuters could not immediately verify the accounts of fighting on either side. REUTERS