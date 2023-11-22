Hamas, Israel agree to deal for release of 50 hostages in exchange for 4-day truce

JERUSALEM - Hamas and Israel’s government have agreed to stop all fighting in Gaza for four days as part of a deal to free some hostages held by the armed group in the enclave.

Officials from Qatar, which has been mediating negotiations, as well as the United States, Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal is imminent.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, taken when its fighters attacked southern Israel on Oct 7. Some 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies.

A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting.

For every additional 10 hostages released, the pause would be extended by another day, it said, without mentioning the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

“Israel’s government is committed to return all the hostages home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal,” said the statement, released after hours of deliberation that were closed to the press.

Hamas said the 50 hostages would be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children who are held in Israeli jails.

The truce will also allow hundreds of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid trucks to enter all parts of the Gaza Strip, the group said in a statement.

Israel has committed not to attack or arrest anyone in all parts of Gaza during the truce period, it added.