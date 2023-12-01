Hamas hands over two female hostages, others expected after truce extended

GAZA/TEL AVIV - Hamas on Nov 30 handed two female hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza City’s central Palestine Square and further hostages are expected to be released later in the evening following a last-minute deal struck with Israel to extend a truce.

Israel identified the freed hostages as 21-year-old Mia Schem, who was seized at a dance party along with many of the other hostages abducted into Gaza, and 40-year-old Amit Soussana.

Ms Schem also holds French nationality.

Footage aired on Aljazeera showed the women being taken out of a white vehicle surrounded by armed Hamas militants in Gaza City and met by Red Cross officials, amid a throng of onlookers.

Later, photos released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office showed Ms Schem embracing her mother and brother after they were reunited at Hatzerim military base in Israel.