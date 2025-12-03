Hamas hands over one of two last hostage bodies in Gaza, Red Cross says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CAIRO/JERUSALEM, Dec 2 - Palestinian militant group Hamas on Tuesday handed over the remains of one of the last two deceased hostages still in Gaza, the International Committee of the Red Cross said, under terms of the October ceasefire deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that Israeli forces in Gaza had received what it described as "findings" that would be taken into Israel for forensic testing.

The two remaining deceased hostages are Israeli police officer Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, both kidnapped during Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that touched off two years of devastating war in Gaza.

The Geneva-based ICRC has acted as an intermediary between Gaza militant groups and Israel throughout the war triggered by Hamas' attack, helping facilitate the release of living hostages and the handover of remains.

AIRSTRIKE KILLS JOURNALIST, HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man, whom local health authorities identified as freelance journalist Mahmoud Wadi, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A senior Israeli military official told Reuters that Wadi had taken part in Hamas' October 2023 attack, citing photographs. Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the official's account.

Another Palestinian journalist was wounded in the Israeli strike, Gaza authorities said.

Later, the Palestinian Civil Defence service said that Israeli tank shells hit a house in a Gaza City suburb, killing two people and wounding 15 others.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the incident.

BRITTLE CEASEFIRE

Violence has tailed off since the October 10 ceasefire but Israel has continued to strike Gaza and conduct demolitions against what it says is Hamas infrastructure. Hamas and Israel have traded blame for violating the U.S.-backed agreement.

At least 357 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Gaza health authorities say. Palestinian militants killed three Israeli soldiers during this time, Israeli authorities said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has said it has documented 201 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza, Israel and Lebanon, where the war spilled over shortly after the initial attack in 2023.

Among those killed were journalists working for Reuters. The count includes 193 Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza, six killed by Israel in Lebanon, and two Israelis killed in the October 7 attack.

The CPJ said Israel has never published the results of a formal investigation or held anyone accountable in the killings of journalists by its military.

An Israeli military spokesperson said Israeli forces have targeted only combatants and military sites, avoided civilians and journalists, and warned that staying in active combat zones carries inherent risks despite efforts to minimise harm.

It has alleged at times, without providing verifiable evidence, that some journalists were killed because of their links to Hamas, which their news organisations denied. REUTERS