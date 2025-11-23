Hamas delegation in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Health officials in Gaza said Israeli air strikes killed at least 20 people on Nov 22.

CAIRO/JERUSALEM – A Hamas delegation was in Cairo on Nov 23 to meet Gaza war mediators, an Egyptian security source and a Hamas source said, as both Israel and the Palestinian militant group continue to trade accusations of ceasefire violations.

The Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the delegation would be discussing Israel’s “continued violation of the ceasefire agreement”.

Egypt, Qatar and the US have been mediating between Hamas and Israel, securing the ceasefire that came into effect in October.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country’s military killed five senior Hamas members on Nov 22 after a fighter was sent into Israeli-controlled Gaza territory to attack Israeli soldiers there.

The military on Nov 23 said a local Hamas commander was among those killed in the Nov 22 strikes. REUTERS