Hamas attack on Israel a fatal miscalculation, analysts say

JERUSALEM - In its bloody assault on Israel, Hamas was aiming to break a stalemate in Gaza, analysts say, but with its neighbour now determined to eradicate the Islamist group, it may have made a fatal mistake.

Responsible for governing the coastal enclave since its violent takeover in 2007, Hamas had come under pressure from the Palestinian public for the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, said Professor George Giacaman, of Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank.

“The people’s anger towards Israel had become anger towards the government and therefore towards Hamas,” Prof Giacaman told AFP.

Hamas was created in 1987, amid the first Palestinian intifada (uprising) against Israel’s occupation, by a group of militants claiming to be from the Muslim Brotherhood.

By the 1990s, Hamas, Arabic acronym for the Islamic Resistance Movement, had become the spearhead of the armed struggle against Israel, with Yasser Arafat’s PLO turning away from violence and towards the peace process.

Hamas developed a vast social welfare network alongside charitable works, most notably schools, which help explain an influence and popularity that has surged at the expense of the Palestinian Authority, considered by many Palestinians to be corrupt and complicit with Israel.

The current head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, lives between Turkey and Qatar, although the group is directed in Gaza by Yahya Sinwar, seen as a hardliner within the movement.

Hamas has a separate armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, which is led by the elusive Mohammed Deif, Israel’s public enemy number and a man they have tried to assassinate on multiple occasions.

Angered that it was blocked from exercising real power after winning a parliamentary election in 2006, Hamas – considered a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States – ousted loyalists of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas from the Gaza Strip in 2007 to take undisputed control of the territory.

Following its takeover, Israel, which withdrew troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005, imposed a strict blockade on the territory and its now 2.4 million people, which the United Nations has described as “collective punishment”.

Political instability

Despite multiple Israeli offensives aimed at ending rocket launches from Gaza, Hamas has retained control of the enclave, most of whose population are the descendants of refugees who were driven from their lands during the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

In 2018, Hamas and Israel agreed a long-term truce intended to stabilise the Gaza Strip, beset by poverty and unemployment, following mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

Although Hamas engaged in a new round of hostilities with Israel in 2021, it stayed out of May 2023 clashes between Israel and Islamic Jihad, the other main Islamist armed group in Gaza.

That stance had provided ammunition to Hamas’ rivals, who accused it of pursuing its own interests in observing a ceasefire with Israel, in exchange for, among other things, an easing of the economic blockade.