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Hamas agrees to disarm under Trump plan, but no word from Israel

Hamas has agreed to hand over its weapons and dismantle its tunnels and arms depots.

GAZA CITY – Hamas has agreed to a deal announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war with Israel that includes handing over its weapons to a Palestinian governing committee and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Israel did not immediately comment on the announcement, though shortly beforehand an Israeli political source said the proposed agreement did not “satisfactorily” address Israeli demands for the full demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip.

The source also said “the issue of Gaza did not come up at all” in this week’s meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Trump in Washington.

The Palestinian Islamist group’s weapons have been one of the key sticking points in implementing a ceasefire deal in place since October, but Trump announced late on July 30 that an agreement for Hamas’ “complete disarmament”, calling it a critical step toward a new Palestinian government in Gaza.

Hamas officials said a committee established by Trump’s Board of Peace to govern Gaza would oversee the process of storing Hamas’ weapons.

The group said it expects mediators and the Board of Peace to ensure Israel complies with the deal’s terms, which include Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of the group’s negotiating team, said the movement is making “concessions for the sake of our people in the Gaza Strip, to save them from killing and displacement”.

“Israel will not intervene in the issue of disarmament. The National Committee is the body that will undertake this task,” he said, referring to the National Committee for Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

Despite the October ceasefire, violence has continued in Gaza, with Israeli strikes killing at least four people, including two children, on July 30, according to health officials.

The Board of Peace confirmed in a post on X that Hamas has “agreed to a detailed roadmap for implementing the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire”.

“Our focus now turns to implementation,” the organisation wrote, adding the NCAG will “soon begin a phased transition toward full authority”.

Trump, in an earlier social media post, said once Hamas is disarmed, “Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours”.

Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza, said on July 31 the deal “took months of very difficult negotiations”.

“What happens next matters even more. Implementation and verification have to be real,” Mladenov wrote on X.

“Withdrawal must move in lockstep with decommissioning,” he added.

‘No exceptions’

Egypt’s state-linked Al-Qahera News said on July 31 that Cairo will soon host a meeting of the truce mediators, which also include the United States, Qatar and Turkey, focused on the second phase of the ceasefire plan.

Earlier, a diplomatic source said: “We continue to advance the implementation roadmap that offers a balanced and pragmatic path forward, with all weapons decommissioned and a phased transition of responsibilities taking place to hand over full authority to the technocratic government”.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said there would be “no exceptions for certain weapons or certain people. One authority, one law, one weapon”.

The roadmap, the source said, would create “a process for the elimination of all tunnels, depots of weapons and any weapons production facilities”.

The source said a verification mechanism would ensure compliance by each side.

A Hamas source familiar with the talks said earlier that the movement was “awaiting the Israeli response to the amendments we recently submitted to the mediators”.

The source said the amendments concerned two articles in the roadmap presented by the Board of Peace.

Regarding the article concerning weapons, the Hamas source said “some points were removed, and alternatives were proposed”.

Before the deal’s announcement, the Israeli political source said: “Israel demands the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and full demilitarisation of the Strip as a precondition for any process”. AFP