Halt to Iran attacks means Netanyahu’s corruption trial will resume on April 12

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 12, 2025.

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JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-running corruption trial will resume on April 12, the courts’ spokesperson said on April 9, hours after Israel lifted a state of emergency imposed over its war with Iran.

Iran began targeting Israel with ballistic missiles and drones after Israel and US President Donald Trump launched air strikes on Iran on Feb 28, citing the aims of preventing it projecting force abroad, ending its nuclear programme and encouraging the overthrow of its rulers.

The emergency, which had closed schools and workplaces, was lifted on the evening of April 8 as no incoming Iranian missiles had been reported since 3am, after a ceasefire was agreed. Extensive Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the presence there of Iran-backed Hezbollah have since jeopardised the truce.

“With the lifting of the state of emergency and the return of the judicial system to work, hearings will resume as usual,” a statement from the Israeli courts said, adding that they would take place between Sundays and Wednesdays.

Mr Netanyahu, the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime, denies charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust brought in 2019 after years of investigations. His trial, which began in 2020 and could lead to jail terms, has been repeatedly delayed due to his official commitments, with no end date in sight.

Mr Trump has echoed Mr Netanyahu’s calls on Israel’s President Isaac Herzog for a pardon, citing the impact of regular court appearances on his ability to carry out his duties.

Mr Herzog’s office has said the justice ministry’s pardons department would gather opinions to submit to the president’s legal adviser, who will formulate a recommendation, as per standard practice. Pardons are not usually given mid-trial.

The charges against Mr Netanyahu, along with the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023, have damaged his standing. Israel is due to hold elections in October that Netanyahu’s coalition, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, is likely to lose. REUTERS