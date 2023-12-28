Half of Red Sea container ship fleet avoids route after attacks

Half of the container ship fleet that regularly transits the Red Sea and Suez Canal is avoiding the route now because of the threat of attacks, according to new industry data.

The tally compiled by Flexport Inc shows 299 vessels with a combined capacity to carry 4.3 million containers have either changed course or plan to.

That is about double the number from a week ago and equates to about 18 per cent of global capacity.

The diverted journeys around Africa can take as much as 25 per cent longer than using the Suez Canal shortcut between Asia and Europe, according to Flexport. Those trips are more costly and may lead to higher prices for consumers on everything from sneakers to food to oil if the longer journeys persist.

The attacks in the Red Sea are being carried out by Yemen-based Houthis, who say they are targeting ships linked to Israel in support of the Palestinians.

But ships without direct links to Israel also have been targeted, and as the escalation of the war threatens global trade, a US-led task force is trying to bolster security on the key waterway.

Some ships are trying to broadcast their neutrality as they continue using the route.

Three vessels – two container ships and an oil tanker – are currently traversing the waterway and signalling they had no contact with Israel, according to TankerTrackers.com Inc and ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. All three previously called at Russia.

The trend in Flexport’s numbers mirrors a separate count by Swiss freight-forwarder Kuehne + Nagel International AG that, as of Dec 27, showed 364 vessels with capacity for 5 million, 20-foot-container units being rerouted around Africa. That compares with 314 vessels on Dec 22.

The figures show the scale of the mounting maritime disruption after Houthis launched more than 100 attacks on commercial ships in the past month. The MSC United VIII container ship was targeted on Dec 26 while en route to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.

Fifteen container vessels – 10 of them operated by A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S – have either stayed on course or recently abandoned diversion plans in order to cross into the Red Sea toward Suez, according to Flexport’s analysis of Alphaliner data as of Dec 27.

Maersk, the world’s No. 2 container line, said it is preparing to resume Red Sea transits “as soon as operationally possible”. Hapag-Lloyd AG said it will keep its vessels away from the area even after the launch of a US-led task force to protect the key trade route from militant attacks.