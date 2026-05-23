Haj pilgrim numbers surpass 2025 arrivals despite Middle East war

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Muslim worshippers gather to pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca on May 22.

MECCA, Saudi Arabia - Over 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from outside the kingdom for the upcoming haj, according to a Saudi official, exceeding the number of international visitors in 2025 despite the war in the Middle East.

The conflict triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February saw Tehran order waves of strikes on targets in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf, prompting widespread air traffic disruptions and causing travel costs to surge.

Major Gulf airlines in the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain have worked to quickly restore much of their operational capacity after weeks of airspace closures and flight cancellations.

Despite the complications, pilgrims have continued to flock to Saudi Arabia to participate in haj in 2026 .

“The total number of pilgrims arriving from abroad has reached 1,518,153,” Mr Saleh Al-Murabba, the commander of Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Passport Forces, told a press conference late on May 22 .

These figures are expected to rise further over the next two days as pilgrims continue to arrive from abroad ahead of the formal rituals that mark the beginning of the haj on May 25 .

In 2025 , the total number of pilgrims at the hajj reached 1,673,320, including 1,506,576 from outside Saudi Arabia.

The haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means. AFP