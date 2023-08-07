Hail, dust and sand storms: Dubai hit by triple whammy

A thick dust storm, heavy summer rain and hail hit parts of Dubai , the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, a centre that monitors weather and climate change, Dubai’s Al Marmum area is seen battered by strong winds and rain, with water flowing on the roadside.

Dubai municipality reportedly received more than 100 emergency calls on Saturday as the public reported fallen trees and pools of rainwater. On Sunday, it announced the temporary closure of public parks as a safety measure due to the weather conditions.