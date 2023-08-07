Hail, dust and sand storms: Dubai hit by triple whammy

A thick dust storm, heavy summer rain and hail hit parts of Dubai , the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.
In a video shared by Storm Centre, a centre that monitors weather and climate change, Dubai’s Al Marmum area is seen battered by strong winds and rain, with water flowing on the roadside.
Dubai municipality reportedly received more than 100 emergency calls on Saturday as the public reported fallen trees and pools of rainwater. On Sunday, it announced the temporary closure of public parks as a safety measure due to the weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the public took to social media platforms to share videos and images of the storm they were experiencing in their area. Videos of strong winds nearly uprooting trees and fierce storms were seen on the platforms.
The National Centre of Meteorology, in its latest five-day bulletin, forecast rain falling up to Monday in eastern parts of the Emirates, according to The National.
Arabian Business also reported that the meteorological authority expects strong to moderate winds, ranging between 10kmh and 25kmh and occasionally reaching speeds of up to 55kmh.
Despite the wet weather that is forecast to continue until next week, temperatures are expected to remain above 40 deg C over the next week.