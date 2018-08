KABUL (REUTERS) - Gunmen attacked an area around a training centre for Afghanistan's intelligence service on Thursday (Aug 16) in the capital Kabul, an official at the centre said.

The official said he was taking shelter in a protected area of the compound and had no further details.

The attack was the latest in a wave that have killed hundreds of civilians, soldiers and policemen over recent days, including 34 from a suicide bomb attack on an educational centre in Kabul on Wednesday.