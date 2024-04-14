Gulf states, vulnerable but influential, seek to stop new Iran-Israel war

DUBAI/RIYADH - Gulf states are pushing to stop a full-blown regional war after Iran's unprecedented retaliatory strikes on Israel, sources in the region said, fearing new escalation could put them on front lines of a conflagration and ruin plans to reshape the region.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in particular may be well placed to triangulate between Iran, Israel and the US after diplomatic advances in recent years that benefited all those countries.

Allies of Washington, Gulf monarchies have sought to stabilise ties with Iran and Israel to resolve longstanding security concerns and allow them to focus on national projects.

The UAE and Bahrain signed a normalisation deal with Israel in 2020 and Saudi Arabia was considering a similar agreement also involving a US defence pact until the Gaza war torpedoed diplomacy.

Riyadh also buried the hatchet with Iran in 2023 after years of feuding.

However, the policy of detente now faces its greatest ever threat as the risk to wider regional peace raised by Israel's conflict with Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza since Oct 7 comes to a head.

A direct war between Israel and Iran could swiftly expand to Gulf states whose air space lies between the pair, and which host several military bases of the US, which has vowed to defend its ally Israel.

"Nobody wants an escalation. Everybody wants to contain the situation," said a Gulf source close to government circles, adding that there was probably wide telephone diplomacy under way.

"The pressure is not on Iran alone. The pressure is now on Israel not to retaliate," said the source, adding that the fallout of an Israeli attack on key Iranian sites "will affect all the region".

Another Gulf source with knowledge of official thinking said Gulf states, Iraq and Jordan are pushing both Iran and Israel's main backer the US not to escalate.

Washington was already pressing Israel to show restraint, both sources said.

At the same time, the US was using Gulf countries to convey messages to Iran not to escalate any further, the source with knowledge of official thinking added.

"It is clear that America is using Gulf Arab allies to convey messages between Iran and the Americans. Saudi Arabia is maintaining contacts with Iran and there is an understanding to contain things," the source said.