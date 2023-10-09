Governments worldwide step up security amid Israel-Gaza war

PARIS – The conflict between Israel and Hamas militants is making a global impact with Britain, Canada, France and Germany among nations stepping up security around potential Jewish targets and pro-Palestinian demonstrations erupting in cities.

Britain

Police in London said on Sunday they boosted patrols following the Hamas attack.

“We are aware of a number of incidents... in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza,” the Metropolitan Police said on social media.

Interior minister Suella Braverman warned of “zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or glorification of terrorism on the streets of Britain”.

“I expect the police to use the full force of the law against displays of support for Hamas, other proscribed terrorist groups or attempts to intimidate British Jews,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

United States

Several cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston, stepped up security around synagogues.

Around a thousand demonstrators gathered in New York’s Manhattan on Sunday in solidarity with the Palestinians as a couple of hundred pro-Israel marchers counter-protested.