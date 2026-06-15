Global leaders react to announcement of US-Iran peace agreement

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Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would open on June 19 and be "toll free", and that a US naval blockade of Iran ports would also end.

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US and Iranian officials said on June 15 they have agreed on a deal to end their war, halt the US blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, possibly leading to lower energy prices once oil shipments resume through the critical waterway.

Below is international reaction to the attacks:

A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

“The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

Joint statement from E4 leaders Britain, France, Germany and Italy

“Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to this end.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

“The Australian Government welcomes the agreement by the United States and Iran. Australia has long called for de-escalation and an end to the conflict, including in Lebanon. As we have said, the longer this war goes on, the greater the impact will be. Continued restraint and constructive engagement will be essential to prevent further escalation and secure a lasting agreement.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

“We are clear that toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz... Iran must never have a nuclear weapon.”

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Japan “strongly hopes” that “free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in practice, and that a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue and other matters will be reached as soon as possible.”

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters

“This pivotal, constructive deal is a step towards reducing tensions and promoting stability in a region that is critical to global economic security... Dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective means of resolving longstanding issues.” REUTERS