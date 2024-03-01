Global condemnation follows deadly Israeli gunfire near aid convoy

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - Global condemnation flowed on Mar 1 after Israeli forces in war-ravaged Gaza opened fire as Palestinian civilians scrambled for food aid during a chaotic incident.

The enclave’s health ministry said more than 100 people were killed.

The Israeli military said a “stampede” occurred when thousands of desperate Gazans surrounded a convoy of 38 aid trucks, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries, including some who were run over by the lorries.

An Israeli source acknowledged troops had opened fire on the crowd, believing it “posed a threat”.

Gaza’s health ministry called it a “massacre” and said 112 people were killed and more than 750 others wounded.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on social media platform X, expressed his “strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law”.

Iran denounced “the barbaric attack by the Zionist regime”, China said it was “shocked”, and the head of the Arab League said the “brutal” act showed “total contempt for human life”.

US President Joe Biden said Washington was checking “two competing versions” of the incident which occurred early on Feb 29 in northern Gaza, where famine threatens after nearly five months of Israel’s offensive.

A US State Department spokesman said aerial footage of the incident made clear “just how desperate the situation on the ground is”. Washington was pushing Israel to allow in more aid, he said.

The deaths came after the World Food Programme’s deputy executive director Carl Skau told the UN Security Council on Feb 27: “If nothing changes, a famine is imminent in northern Gaza.”

Famine warning

While the situation is particularly acute in Gaza’s north, Gazans are struggling for food, water and medical care throughout the territory including in far-south Rafah where around 1.4 million people have sought refuge from fighting elsewhere.

Israel is threatening to send in troops against Hamas fighters in Rafah.

The current war in Gaza began on Oct 7 with a Hamas attack on southern Israel. That incident left around 1,200 people dead, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s retaliatory assault has killed more than 30,000 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Early on Mar 1, it reported another 83 people had been killed in strikes overnight.

Israel’s military says 242 of its soldiers have died in Gaza since ground operations began in late October.