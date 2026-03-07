Ghana peacekeeping battalion hit by missile attacks in Lebanon, Ghana army says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ACCRA, March 6 - The headquarters of Ghana's United Nations peacekeeping battalion in Lebanon was hit by missile attacks on Friday, leaving two soldiers critically injured, Ghana's armed forces said in a statement.

Lebanon was pulled into the war in the Middle East on Monday, when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel that ignited a new Israeli offensive against the group.

Ghanaian soldiers are deployed as part of the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.

The statement from Ghana's armed forces did not say who fired the missiles, but it said Ghana's foreign ministry had protested the incident at U.N. headquarters in New York.

In addition to the two critically injured soldiers, the statement said that another soldier "has been traumatised" while the officers' mess facility was hit and burned down. REUTERS