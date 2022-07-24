Gaza's women and girls see no escape from violence

ABASSAN, TERRITOIRES PALESTINIENS (AFP) - Seventeen-year-old Istabraq Baraka fell pregnant soon after her wedding in the Gaza Strip.

Three months later her husband killed her.

"She died from a severe beating, which caused bleeding on the brain and lungs and broken ribs," said her mother Nazmiya.

Sitting with her husband Suleiman in a garden in Abassan, near the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Palestinian territory, the 53-year-old talks at lightning speed about last year's killing of one of her two daughters, as well as the loss of an unborn grandchild.

Istabraq's father wipes tears away with the corner of a red-and-white keffiyeh wrapped around his head.

He laments the slow pace of legal proceedings since his daughter's husband handed himself in to the police shortly after the killing.

"The perpetrator admitted his crime, a year and a month until now and nothing's happened," said the 70-year-old.

Femicide is on the rise in Gaza, according to figures from the Women's Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling, a Palestinian civil society group.

The organisation registered six killings and suspicious deaths related to domestic violence in 2019, a figure which rose to 19 the following year.

UN Women said the situation worsened at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which resulted in the "lockdown of survivors of violence with their abusers".

Ms Ayah Alwakil, a lawyer from the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, said women can consider violence from their husbands normal behaviour in Gaza's patriarchal society, which has been controlled by the Hamas Islamist group since 2007.

"Some women don't know their rights and some others are afraid of going to court, for lack of family support," she added.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said 38 per cent of women in Gaza faced physical or psychological violence from their husbands in 2019, but Ms Alwakil estimated the true figure to be far higher.