Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals receive new wave of wounded as war resumes

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza – At Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, a man cradling a boy with a bloodied scalp cried for help.

A girl who arrived in an ambulance with an unconscious man missing the top of his left foot sobbed, as a medic examined her eye.

A dazed boy, his face covered in blood, waited for treatment.

Barely two hours after the lapse of a week-old truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry reported that at least 35 people had already been killed in Israeli air strikes.

Reuters footage from Nasser Hospital, the second largest in the Gaza strip, showed a steady stream of wounded children and adults being brought in as other people wept outside beside bodies of loved ones killed in the strikes.

Aid groups and the United Nations say a small fraction of health facilities in the devastated enclave are still functioning, and those are in no shape to handle a new wave of casualties.

“Hospitals across Gaza lack the basic supplies, staff and fuel to deliver primary health care at the scale needed, let alone safely treat urgent cases,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Nov 30.