Gazans flood road north after 'open checkpoint' rumours

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Thousands of Gazans flooded the coast road north on April 14, after hearing that several people managed to cross a closed checkpoint towards Gaza City, despite Israel denying it was open.

An AFP journalist saw mothers holding their children’s hands and families piling onto donkey carts with their luggage as they made the journey.

They hoped to cross a military checkpoint on Al-Rashid road south of Gaza City, but the Israeli army told AFP that reports the route was open were “not true”.

On the other side, desperate families waited for their loved ones in the rubble of the battered main city in the Palestinian territory.

Mr Mahmoud Awdeh said he was waiting for his wife, who has been in the southern city of Khan Yunis since the start of the war on Oct 7.

“She told me over the phone that people are leaving the southern part and heading to the north,” Mr Awdeh said.

“She told me she’s waiting at the checkpoint until the army agrees to let her head to the north,” he said, hoping she would be able to cross safely.

During the day rumours also spread that the Israeli army was allowing women, children and men over 50 to go to the north, a claim denied by the army.

Since Israel’s assault on Gaza following the Oct 7 Hamas attack, the army has besieged the territory, telling Gazans to leave some areas and preventing them from moving across the narrow strip.

More than 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the southern city Rafah, according to the United Nations.

Several Gazans said they came under attack on the route and AFP footage showed people ducking for cover.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said Israeli forces “bomb(ed) displaced Palestinians as they were trying to return to the north of Gaza Strip through Al Rasheed street.”

Wafa shared a video on X which AFP has not verified showing people running away from a blast.

Nour, a displaced Gazan, told AFP: “When we arrived at the (Israeli) checkpoint, they would let women pass or stop them, but they shot at men so we had to return, we didn’t want to die.”

AFP has approached the Israeli military for comment.