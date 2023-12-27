Gaza war to last months, Israel army chief says; escalation alarms UN

CAIRO/GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israel’s war on Hamas will last for months, Israel’s military chief said on Dec 26, while the United Nations voiced alarm over an escalation of Israeli attacks that killed more than 100 Palestinians over two days in part of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters in a televised statement on the Gaza border that the war would go on “for many months”.

“There are no magic solutions, there are no shortcuts in dismantling a terrorist organization, only determined and persistent fighting,” Mr Halevi said. “We will reach Hamas’ leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months.”

Israeli actions intensified around Christmas, particularly in a central area just south of the seasonal waterway that bisects the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army told civilians to leave the area, though many said there was no safe place left to go.

“We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces, which has claimed more than 100 Palestinian lives since Christmas Eve,” said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango.

“Israeli forces must take all measures available to protect civilians. Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of the full range of their international humanitarian law obligations.”

The UN on Dec 26 said Ms Sigrid Kaag, the outgoing Dutch finance minister, will be coordinator for humanitarian relief shipments into Gaza as part of a UN Security Council resolution adopted on Dec 22.

Israel is determined to destroy Hamas despite global calls for a ceasefire in the 11-week-old war and new concerns the conflict could spread, with US and Iran-aligned forces attacking each other elsewhere in the region.

Since Hamas killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages on Oct 7 in the deadliest day in Israeli history, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded with an assault that has laid much of Hamas-ruled Gaza to waste.

Palestinian health authorities said nearly 21,000 people had been killed in Israeli strikes, with thousands more feared buried under rubble. Nearly all of the enclave’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, many several times.

Israel says it is doing what it can to protect civilians, and blames Hamas for putting them in harm’s way by operating among them, which Hamas denies. But even Israel’s closest ally the United States has said it should do more to reduce civilian deaths from what President Joe Biden has called “indiscriminate bombing”.

Israeli minister in Washington

In Washington, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer was due to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Dec 26 for talks on the war and the return of hostages, the White House said.

Washington has openly pressed Israel in recent weeks to scale down its war from a full-blown military assault to a more targeted operation of raids on Hamas leaders. Israel says it will not stop fighting until Hamas is completely destroyed.