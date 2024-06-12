Gaza war hangs over haj as pilgrims flock to Mecca

MECCA, Saudi Arabia - Hundreds of thousands of Muslims have flocked to the Saudi holy city of Mecca for the haj pilgrimage unfolding in 2024 in the shadow of the Gaza war.

One of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings officially begins on June 14, and Saudi officials are trying to keep the focus on prayers.

The Gulf kingdom’s minister in charge of religious pilgrimages, Mr Tawfiq al-Rabiah, warned last week that “no political activity” will be tolerated.

The haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means, and as of June 6, around 1.2 million pilgrims had already arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad to take part.

The year of 2023 saw more than 1.8 million people complete the haj rites, which last for several days.

Around 90 per cent came from overseas, mainly from elsewhere in the Arab world and from Asia, according to official figures.

Israel’s military operations against Hamas militants in Gaza have “created a lot of anger in (the) broader Muslim world”, turning 2024’s haj into a “test” for Saudi leaders, said Mr Umer Karim, an expert on Saudi politics at the University of Birmingham.

“Protest or performance is bound to happen by individuals or groups of pilgrims, and Saudis understand this is a slippery slope,” he said. “Thus for Saudi rulers conducting haj is a matter of prestige but also a test of their governance.”

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas’s Oct 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

The Israeli army then launched a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip that has left at least 37,164 dead, the majority of them civilians, according to data from the health ministry of the Hamas-led Gaza government.

Saudi Arabia has never recognised Israel but de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was considering establishing formal diplomatic ties with Israel before the Oct 7 attack.

Saudi leaders remain in talks with US officials about a so-called mega-deal that would see Riyadh recognise Israel in exchange for a deeper security relationship with Washington.

However Saudi officials have said ties with Israel are impossible without “irrevocable” steps towards recognition of a Palestinian state, which Israel has long opposed.

Saudi King Salman issued a decree on June 10 to host 1,000 pilgrims “from the families of martyrs and the wounded from the Gaza Strip”, bringing to 2,000 the number of Palestinian pilgrims to be hosted in 2024, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The haj is a source of legitimacy for Saudi rulers, and King Salman’s title includes “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques” in Mecca and Medina.