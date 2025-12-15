Straitstimes.com header logo

Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings

Displaced Palestinians ride a donkey-drawn cart on a rain-flooded street in Gaza City, December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Gaza ‍authorities are still digging to recover bodies that remain buried in rubble ​from Israeli bombing.

PHOTO: REUTERS

GAZA – Authorities in Gaza warned on Dec 15 that more war-damaged buildings may collapse because of heavy rain in the devastated Palestinian enclave, and said the weather was making it hard to recover bodies still under ‍the ​rubble.  

Two buildings collapsed in Gaza on Dec 12, killing at least 12 ‍people according to local health authorities,

amid a storm that has also washed away

and flooded tents, and led to ​deaths from ​exposure. 

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in October after two years of intense bombardment and military operations, but humanitarian agencies say there is still very little aid getting into Gaza, where nearly the ‍entire population is homeless. 

Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal called on the international community to provide mobile homes ​and caravans for displaced Palestinians rather than ⁠tents. 

“If people are not protected today we will witness more victims, more killing of people, children, women, entire families inside these buildings,” he said. 

Mr Mohammad Nassar and his family were living in a six-storey building that was badly damaged by Israeli strikes earlier ​in the war, and then collapsed on Dec 12. 

His family had struggled to find alternative accommodation and had been flooded out while ‌living in a tent during a previous ​bout of bad weather.

Mr Nassar went out to buy some necessities on Dec 12 and returned to a scene of carnage, with rescue workers struggling to pull bodies from the rubble. 

“I saw my son’s hand sticking out from under the ground. It was the scene that affected me the most. My son under the ground and we are unable to get him out,” Mr Nassar said. His son, 15, died, as did a daughter, aged 18. 

Gaza ‍authorities are meanwhile still digging to recover around 9,000 bodies they estimate remain

buried in rubble ​from Israeli bombing

during the war, but they lack the machinery needed to expedite the work, spokesman Ismail al-Thawabta said. 

On Dec 16, ​rescue workers retrieved the remains of around 20 people from a multi-storey ‌building bombed in December 2023 where around 60 people, including 30 children, were believed to be sheltering. REUTERS

