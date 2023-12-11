Gaza residents mass at border for safety, but find only more peril

DOHA, Qatar – The last point of refuge for Palestinians fleeing from Israel’s relentless siege of the Gaza Strip is collapsing under the weight of tens of thousands of people seeking food and shelter.

It has stirred fears of a potential mass displacement into Egypt, United Nations officials warned on Dec 10.

Pressure is mounting in the Rafah, the area near Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, where many Palestinians have tried to escape Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, only to find more death, hunger and desperation.

“Where should I go? Tell me, where should I go?” said Mr Raif Naji Abu Lubda, 39, a farmer who fled to the border area with his wife and six children.

The family is now sleeping on the ground in the cold and cannot find food or even salty water to drink, he said.

Still, Mr Abu Lubda said, he would rather “go home and die there” than be forced into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

It is a scenario that Egypt and other Arab governments in any event have flatly rejected.

They fear that if large numbers of Palestinians leave Gaza, Israel would not allow them to return.

In some wars, civilians can escape the violence by fleeing to neighbouring countries, with the understanding that they will return home after the fighting stops.