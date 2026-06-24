Gaza reconstruction bodies to gather in Cyprus

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The initiative aims to facilitate a transition away from Hamas rule while supporting the restoration of civilian administration and basic services.

NICOSIA – Representatives of bodies tasked with Gaza’s post-war governance and reconstruction will gather in Cyprus next week, Nicosia and an official with the US-backed Board of Peace said on June 24, with Israeli media describing the meeting as a chance for a “reset”.

The committee of Palestinian technocrats who are meant to assume day-to-day governance of the territory will also attend, a committee member told AFP.

Cypriot government spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis said the meeting would take place on June 30 and July 1.

A Board of Peace official told AFP that it “regularly holds internal meetings of its component elements” and the “meeting planned for Cyprus is no different”.

The board, he added, “is actively preparing measures to advance reconstruction and governance for the people of Gaza”.

The Times of Israel reported that representatives of the various bodies operating under the board’s framework would reassess their strategy after a “difficult” first six months that produced few results.

The Israeli news site cited an Arab diplomat and a Palestinian official as describing the gathering as an opportunity to “reset” and “recalibrate”.

The Board of Peace was established earlier in 2026 as part of a US-backed ceasefire plan for Gaza endorsed by the UN Security Council.

The initiative aims to facilitate a transition away from Hamas rule while supporting the restoration of civilian administration and basic services.

However progress has been slow, and the Palestinian technocratic committee has yet to even enter Gaza.

The member of the committee said the Cyprus meeting would discuss “the committee’s transfer to Gaza and the commencement of its work”.

Under the stalled second phase of the US-backed deal, Israel was to gradually pull out of the territory and Hamas was to hand over its weapons, neither of which has happened.

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas’s Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and dragged on for two years until the ceasefire went into effect in October 2025, though it has not completely quelled the violence. AFP