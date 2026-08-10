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Gaza plan rejected by Netanyahu ‘only way forward’: Board of Peace chief

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Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza, has described the current stage of the agreement as a commitment involving the US, Hamas and the Board – notably leaving out Israel.

PHOTO: AFP

JERUSALEM - The US-backed plan for Gaza rejected on Aug 9 by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains the “only way forward” to prevent a repeat of Hamas’s Oct 7, 2023 attack, the head of President Donald Trump’s implementation board said.

“The option we are offering today is the only way forward that ensures this tragedy does not happen again,” Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza, said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 television.

He said that further talks were underway and, “I hope these discussions will lead to a positive outcome for everyone.”

Netanyahu earlier told his Cabinet that he rejected the plan, under which Hamas would hand over weapons to a nascent Palestinian governing body and Israel would start a withdrawal from the war-ravaged territory.

Mladenov described the current stage of the agreement as a commitment involving the United States, Hamas and the Board of Peace – notably leaving out Israel.

He also reiterated an assurance he made to Netanyahu last week that Israel would pull out only after a complete Hamas disarmament, walking back earlier language that spoke of Israel starting a phased withdrawal.

But Mladenov maintained that Israel would eventually pull out if there were verified disarmament.

“If there is genuine demilitarisation, Israel will withdraw from the Strip,” he said.

He said the disarmament would involve all Hamas weapons, down to Kalashnikov rifles.

Israel has demanded the destruction of all weapons, not just handing them over. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.