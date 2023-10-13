Gaza humanitarian catastrophe looms; Blinken condemns Hamas depravity

JERUSALEM/GAZA/TEL AVIV - Gaza moved closer to a humanitarian catastrophe on Thursday as the death toll rose and vital supplies ran low, while Israel massed tanks on the enclave’s border ahead of an anticipated ground invasion amid international calls for restraint.

Israel’s government showed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Nato defence ministers graphic images of children and civilians killed by Hamas, as it builds support for its response.

Mr Blinken said they showed a baby “riddled with bullets”, soldiers beheaded and young people burned in their cars.

“It’s simply depravity in the worst imaginable way,” he said. “It’s really beyond anything that we can comprehend.”

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip, in retribution for the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history, when hundreds of gunmen crossed the barrier and rampaged through towns on Saturday. Mr Blinken has urged Israel to show restraint but reiterated America’s support: “We will always be there by your side.”

The head of the Israeli military, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, said lessons would be drawn from the security failures around Gaza that enabled the attack. “We will learn, investigate, but now is the time for war.”

Israel’s parliament approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency unity government late on Thursday, including a number of centrist opposition lawmakers, to display their determination to fight Hamas.

Public broadcaster Kan said the Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300. Most were civilians gunned down in their homes, on the streets or at a dance party. Scores of Israeli and foreign hostages were taken back to Gaza; Israel says it has identified 97 of them.

Israel has responded so far by putting Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, under total siege and launching by far the most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year-old history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, destroying whole neighbourhoods. Gaza authorities said more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,000 have been wounded.