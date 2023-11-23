Gaza hostage release will not start before Nov 24, Israel says

GAZA/JERUSALEM - The release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas will not happen before Nov 24, Israel's national security adviser said on Wednesday night.

Israel and Hamas agreed early on Nov 22 to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days.

It is to let in aid and free at least 50 hostages held by the armed group in the Palestinian enclave in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

The starting time of the truce and release of hostages captured by Hamas during its Oct 7 attack on Israel had yet to be officially announced.

An Egyptian security source said mediators sought a start time of 10am local time on Nov 23.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan, citing an Israeli official, reported there was a 24-hour delay in the agreement because the deal was not signed by Hamas and mediator Qatar.

The official said they were optimistic the agreement will be implemented when it is signed.

"Negotiations for the release of our captives are progressing and continue all the time," Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a statement released by the prime minister's office.

"The start of the release will proceed according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday," Mr Hanegbi said.