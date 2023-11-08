Gaza health crisis deepens for the chronically ill as war intensifies

GAZA - Tahreer Azzam, a nurse at Makassed Hospital in east Jerusalem, has been caring for young, desperately ill Palestinian patients for 16 years.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last month, she now struggles to find them.

Usually, around 100 patients from Gaza receive care each day for complex health needs such as treatment for rare cancers and open heart surgery, at hospitals like Azzam’s, as well as in the occupied West Bank, Israel and other countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

That came to a halt after Oct 7, when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel.

Israel said the gunmen killed some 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages.

Israel responded by imposing a complete siege on Gaza, bombarding the coastal enclave and launching a ground offensive.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health officials in Hamas-run Gaza.

Ms Azzam and her colleagues have been trying to reach their patients ever since, including checking Facebook to see whether they are still alive.

"We saw a post announcing that one of our child patients had been killed in the strikes. He had been at the department only a week before. He was six years old,” she told Reuters in an interview. “I can’t forget his image.”

The WHO is pushing for the most vulnerable among the chronically ill to be allowed out for treatment.

Other countries have offered to take in patients, including Egypt, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Before the war, around 20,000 patients per year sought permits from Israel to leave the Gaza Strip for healthcare, many of them requiring repeat trips across the border.

Almost a third are children.

Israel approved around 63 per cent of these medical exit applications in 2022, according to the WHO.