Gaza govt officials say 40 killed in Israeli strike on Nuseirat school

People carry the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, in this screengrab taken from a video June 6, 2024. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Updated
Jun 06, 2024, 05:10 PM
Published
Jun 06, 2024, 05:07 PM

DUBAI - The director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office Ismail Al-Thawabta and a Gaza health ministry official told Reuters on Thursday 40 people were killed and 73 were wounded in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat school in the Gaza Strip.

The two officials added that 14 children and 9 women were killed in the strike.

Earlier, UNRWA communications director Juliette Touma told Reuters that the number of those reported killed in the Israeli offensive on the Nuseirat school was between 35 and 45, adding the number could not be confirmed at this stage.

The Israeli military said it assessed that there were 20-30 fighters located in the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency school. REUTERS

