Gaza evacuees continue to move through Rafah crossing after re-opening

CAIRO - The number of evacuees moving from Gaza into Egypt rose on Tuesday, a day after the Rafah border crossing was re-opened.

At least 320 foreign nationals and dependents passed through the Rafah crossing on Tuesday, the only border crossing not controlled by Israel, along with 100 Egyptians, an Egyptian security source said.

The border crossing was closed on Saturday and Sunday after an Israeli strike on an ambulance that was heading to Rafah. Egyptian security sources said Egypt was continuing to press for increased aid and fuel into the strip and security for ambulances.

Jordan's foreign ministry said 262 Jordanians were evacuated on Tuesday, out of a total of 569 that had been stuck in Gaza following the outbreak of fighting there.

However, only four injured Gazans were allowed through, a medical source said, to join dozens of others who are being treated in Egyptian hospitals. REUTERS

