Gaza deaths top 25,000 as Israel pushes offensive

GAZA STRIP - Gaza’s Health Ministry on Jan 21 said the death toll in the war-torn Palestinian territory breached 25,000 as Israel pushed its southward offensive and renewed bombardment in the north.

Israel is pressing its push against Hamas in southern Gaza as it seeks to destroy the armed group responsible for an attack on the country on Oct 7.

In early January, Israel’s military said the Hamas command structure in northern Gaza had been dismantled, leaving only isolated fighters.

But witnesses told AFP that Israeli boats were bombarding Gaza City and other areas in the north early on Jan 21. Hamas has also reported heavy combat in the north.

“Dozens are still under the rubble,” the Hamas government’s media office said, adding that the dead and injured “could not be transferred to hospitals due to the continued artillery shelling on... Khan Younis and the Tal al-Hawa area in Gaza City and the north”.

The Israeli army said it “eliminated a number of terrorists” in the main southern city of Khan Younis and killed 15 militants in northern Gaza over the past day.

Thick plumes of smoke billowed above Khan Younis on the morning of Jan 21, AFP journalists saw.

The Oct 7 attacks by Hamas resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground offensive have killed at least 25,105 people in Gaza, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

‘Difficult conditions’ in tunnel

The gunmen also seized about 250 hostages during the October attacks.

Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza, of whom at least 27 captives are believed to have been killed, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

In a briefing on the evening of Jan 20, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops found a tunnel in Khan Younis where some hostages had been kept.

Among the evidence of their presence were paintings, including by a five-year-old captive, he said.

“About 20 hostages” had been held there at different times “in difficult conditions without daylight... with little oxygen and terrible humidity”.

Soldiers entered the tunnel and fought a battle with militants in which “the terrorists were eliminated”, Rear-Admiral Hagari said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense pressure to return the hostages and account for security failings surrounding the October attacks.