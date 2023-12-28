Gaza deaths soar in Israel-Hamas war as WHO warns of ‘acute hunger’

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - The Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry said on Dec 27 that the war with Israel has killed more than 21,000 people, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Gazans were in “grave peril” after more than 11 weeks of fighting – triggered by Hamas’ deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel – which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to “acute hunger”.

Explosions lit up the sky over the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis – a focus of heavy urban combat since the Israeli army said it had largely gained control over Gaza’s north.

The Gaza health ministry said a strike hit a house near Al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis, killing 22 people. Heavy firefights also raged again around Gaza City in the north.

Gaza’s spiralling humanitarian crisis has amplified calls for an end to the hostilities.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take “urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardising the ability of humanitarian workers to help” the many in need.

In a statement, the WHO said “hungry people again stopped our convoys... in the hope of finding food”.

“WHO’s ability to supply medicines, medical supplies, and fuel to hospitals is being increasingly constrained by the hunger and desperation of people en route to, and within, hospitals we reach.”

Israel has repeatedly vowed to keep up the campaign to destroy Hamas, an Islamist group blacklisted as a “terrorist” organisation by the United States and the European Union.

The conflict erupted when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in captivity, Israel says.

Israel retaliated with a relentless bombardment and a siege of Gaza, launching a ground invasion on Oct 27.

At least 21,110 people have been killed, according to the latest toll issued by Gaza’s health ministry. It said 8,800 of them were children and 6,300 women.

Israel’s army blames armed groups for the high civilian death toll, charging that fighters hide in schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, or in tunnels below them.

The army said 164 soldiers have been killed inside Gaza.