Gaza ceasefire to start on Nov 24; 13 hostages set to be released

GAZA/JERUSALEM – A truce in Gaza meant to allow the release of hostages taken from Israel by the militant group Hamas will start on Nov 24, according to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

“The pause will begin at 7am (1pm in Singapore) on (Nov 24), and the first batch of civilian hostages will be handed over at approximately 4pm on the same day,” said ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari.

He said at least 13 hostages would be freed, and that Qatar expected Palestinians in Israeli jails to be released as well as part of the deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying Israel had received an initial list of hostages to be released.

Mr Ansari said the truce would last for four days, and that Qatar was hoping to start new talks on the fourth day to extend the ceasefire so that more hostages could be released.

Qatar has been leading mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

War raged on in Gaza on Nov 23, as details of the truce were being hammered out.

Columns of black smoke could be seen rising above northern Gaza’s war zone from across the fence in Israel as daylight broke over the strip.

In Rafah, on the strip’s southern edge where hundreds of thousands have sought shelter, residents combed with their bare hands through the ruins of a house reduced to a giant crater.

A grey-bearded man wailed in sorrow, lying among shattered masonry, while another man lay his hand on his shoulder to comfort him.

The Israeli military said it launched 300 air strikes in the past day, and sounded sirens warning of cross-border rocket launches by Palestinian armed groups.

Palestinian media reported Israeli strikes in the northern areas, as well as in the southern city of Khan Younis, where Israel has told residents of the north to seek shelter.

The first truce in the seven-week-old war was intended to be accompanied by the release of 50 women and children hostages captured by militants who raided Israel on Oct 7, in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails.

The agreement was announced on Nov 22 but, more than a day later, an expected announcement of the official start time had yet to materialise. Mediator Qatar said on Nov 23 it could make an announcement within hours.

Israel has said the truce could last beyond the initial four days, as long as Hamas frees at least 10 hostages per day.