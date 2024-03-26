Israel-Hamas talks stall as Netanyahu baulks at Hamas’ ‘extreme’ demands

DOHA – Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have broken down again, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing the Islamist group of making “extreme demands”.

“Hamas once again rejected any American compromise proposal,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said on March 26.

He cited the organisation’s insistence on an immediate end to the war in Gaza, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory and “remaining in power so that it could repeat the massacre of Oct 7”.

Israel’s Army Radio said the government has told its negotiators in Qatar – which is acting as a mediator between the two sides – to return home. Mr Netanyahu’s statement did not mention that or say the talks had been halted.

But a source briefed on the talks told Reuters both sides were moving ahead, and that officials from Israel’s Mossad spy agency remained in Doha, in Qatar.

The move came after weeks of talks in which Israel and Hamas appeared to make little headway.

Israel says a ceasefire can only be temporary – in the region of six weeks – and the war must continue until Hamas’ remaining brigades are destroyed.

Israel also says Hamas must agree to release hostages for a ceasefire to start.

The war erupted on Oct 7, when Hamas fighters swarmed into southern Israel from Gaza, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

Israel’s retaliatory attack on Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.

As talks lumbered on, Israeli air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians at both ends of the Gaza Strip overnight, hitting the area around Al-Shifa hospital in the north and Rafah on the southern edge, where more than a million people have sought shelter.

The Israeli military says it has killed and arrested hundreds of Hamas fighters who were using the hospital as a base. Hamas and medical staff deny fighters were present and say civilians have been rounded up.

In the north, where intense fighting has raged for more than a week around Al-Shifa, members of the Haseera family told Reuters dozens were killed in a strike that wiped out a family compound.

In the south, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are sheltering in Rafah against the border fence with Egypt, the health authorities said 18 people, including eight children, were killed in a strike that levelled a house.

Blankets and children’s clothes were strewn amid the rubble, where relatives picked through the debris to retrieve belongings. Outside, a pillar of reinforced concrete crushed a burnt-out car.

Israel says it plans a ground offensive into Rafah, where it believes most Hamas fighters are now sheltering. Its closest ally, the United States, opposes such an assault, arguing it would cause too much harm to civilians who have sought refuge there.

Also in the south, a siege by tanks around two other hospitals in Khan Younis continued for the third day.

The United Nations says Gaza is on the verge of famine, with the entire population experiencing severe food shortages, half at the highest level of catastrophe, and mass death imminent unless more aid arrives immediately. Israel denies blame for hunger in Gaza and insists it is letting in enough food.

The media office of the Hamas-run Gaza authorities said 18 Palestinians had died in the past day trying to retrieve boxes of aid dropped by air. Twelve drowned chasing aid that landed in the sea, and six others were trampled to death.

It blamed the US for resorting to dangerous and inefficient air drops, rather than pressing Israel to allow more aid in by land.

On March 25, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, after the US abstained from the vote.

Israel criticised Washington’s decision not to deploy its veto over the measure, which Israel said would not change anything on the ground.

Hamas welcomed the Security Council resolution, saying in a statement that it “affirms readiness to engage in immediate prisoner swaps on both sides”. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS