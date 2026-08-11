Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Gaza Board of Peace official says plan is still operative

U.S President Donald Trump speaks at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 - U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan is still operative and discussions with Israel are continuing, a Board of Peace official said on Monday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected an Israeli withdrawal until the Palestinian militant group Hamas is "genuinely disarmed."

Netanyahu on Sunday restated his rejection of the Gaza plan in televised remarks to his right-wing government. The move came even as Israel's military has effectively halted attacks in the territory under U.S. pressure.

"The plan is very much still operative and advancing," the official told Reuters.

"The process is based on implementation and verification on the ground. Discussions with Israel are continuing, and the framework is designed so that each stage only moves forward once the required commitments have been met," the official said. REUTERS