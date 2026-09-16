Straitstimes.com header logo

Gaza apartment block collapses, killing eight

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories – Rescuers searched on Sept 16 for dozens of people missing after an apartment block in Gaza collapsed, killing eight people including children, the authorities in the war-torn enclave said.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said the six-storey building in the Tal al-Hawa area was home to people displaced by the war with Israel, and collapsed onto residentials and nearby tents.

Agency spokesman Mahmoud Basal told AFP the building had sustained structural damage from Israeli strikes.

“The bodies of eight martyrs, including children and 15 injured individuals have been recovered from the rubble,” Basal said.

He said more than 60 people were missing. AFP

More on this topic
Three killed, others trapped in New Delhi multi-storey building collapse
Two people hospitalised after building collapse in Sydney
See more on

Gaza

Buildings

Palestine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.