Gaza aid through US pier will resume in coming days, says Israel

JERUSALEM – Humanitarian aid entering Gaza by sea via a United States-built pier will resume in the coming days, the Israeli military said on June 8, after repairs to the structure were completed.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has begun securing the coastal area of the US military’s Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) capability – in Gaza.

“The pier’s re-establishment will allow for the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in the coming days,” the Israeli military said.

The US Central Command said on June 7 it had re-established the temporary pier anchored off Gaza's coast, which had been temporarily removed after part of the structure broke off, two weeks after it started operating.

The aid is meant to alleviate a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza which has been unfolding in the eight months since Israel launched an offensive in retaliation to the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel.

More than 36,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the start of the Israeli offensive, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which has laid to waste much of the enclave and displaced most the population. REUTERS