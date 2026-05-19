Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli forces intercepted 41 vessels, 10 still sailing

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Sailing boats, part of Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel’s naval blockade, are pictured before their departure in the southern Turkish resort of Marmaris, Turkey, on May 14.

– The organisers of an aid flotilla bound for Gaza said on May 19 that Israeli forces had intercepted 41 of their boats in the eastern Mediterranean, with 10 vessels still sailing towards the enclave.

The closest vessel to Gaza, Sirius, was 145 nautical miles away, the group said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry had said on X on May 18 that it “will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza”.

Speaking in Ankara late on May 18, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the intervention against the “voyagers of hope” in the flotilla and called on the international community to act against Israel’s actions.

Ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla had set sail for a third time on May 21 from southern Turkey, after earlier attempts to deliver aid to Gaza were intercepted by Israel in international waters.

The group said there were 426 people taking part in the 54-vessel flotilla from 39 countries.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has called on “all participants in this provocation to change course and turn back immediately”. REUTERS