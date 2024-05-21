Funeral procession for Iran president starts

TEHRAN - Thousands of Iranians walked sombrely through the streets on May 21 for the funeral procession of President Ebrahim Raisi and seven members of his entourage who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Waving Iranian flags and portraits of the late president, the mourners set off from a central square in the north-western city of Tabriz, where Mr Raisi was headed when his helicopter crashed on May 19.

The helicopter lost communication while it was on its way back to Tabriz after Mr Raisi attended a joint inauguration of a dam with his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on their common border.

A massive search and rescue operation started on the afternoon of May 19 when two other helicopters in Mr Raisi’s convoy lost contact with his aircraft amid harsh weather conditions in the mountainous region.

State TV broke the news of his death early on May 20, saying “the servant of the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, has achieved the highest level of martyrdom”, showing pictures of him as a voice recited the Koran.

Killed alongside the Iranian president were Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, members of the provincial authorities of East Azerbaijan and his security team.

Iran’s military chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri on May 20 ordered a probe into the cause of the crash.

Following the confirmation of Mr Raisi’s death, international condolences poured in while people in cities across the Islamic republic gathered to mourn the late president and his companions.

Thousands of mourners holding portraits of Mr Raisi gathered at central Valiasr Square in the capital Tehran on May 20.

National mourning

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has ultimate authority in Iran, declared five days of national mourning and assigned Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber, 68, to assume interim duties ahead of elections.

State media later announced the presidential election would be held on June 28.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri, who served as deputy to Mr Amirabdollahian, was tapped to serve as the acting foreign minister.

After leaving Tabriz, Mr Raisi’s body will arrive in Iran’s Shiite clerical centre of Qom later on May 21 before being moved to Tehran.

Mr Khamenei is due to hold prayers at a farewell ceremony in Tehran later on May 21, ahead of major processions due to begin the morning after.

Mr Raisi will then be taken to Southern Khorasan province on May 23 and later to his hometown of Mashhad, where he will be buried after funerary rites.

The ultraconservative Raisi, 63, had been in office since 2021, a time during which Iran was rocked by mass protests, an economic crisis deepened by US sanctions, and armed exchanges with arch-enemy Israel.

He succeeded the moderate Hassan Rouhani, at a time when the economy was battered by US sanctions over Iran’s contested nuclear programme. AFP