‘Fuel of the future’: Gulf states bet on ‘green’ hydrogen

DUBAI - After riding a fossil fuel boom for decades, Gulf Arab states are eyeing “green” hydrogen as they try to transition their economies and ease the climate crisis at a stroke.

Oil producers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman are investing heavily in the climate-friendly fuel in a search for alternative revenues to crude oil and gas.

Green hydrogen, which is the hydrogen created when renewable energy electrolyses water, appears to solve many problems: It is low-polluting and has widespread potential uses, which could make it lucrative and planet-saving at the same time.

But the fuel, which currently makes up less than 1 per cent of total hydrogen production, is not yet commercially viable and needs a major scaling-up of renewable energy sources – a process that could take years.

Despite this, the Gulf monarchies sense an opportunity to remain major players in energy markets as oil revenues fall.

“Gulf states aim to lead the global hydrogen market,” said Mr Karim Elgendy, associate fellow at Britain’s Chatham House think tank.

“They see green hydrogen as critical to remain major energy powers, allowing them to continue their influence as fossil fuel demand declines.”

Most hydrogen is produced from polluting fossil fuels, but green hydrogen is extracted from water using renewable energy such as wind, solar and hydropower.

While fossil fuels create harmful greenhouse gases when they burn, hydrogen emits only water vapour. It is touted for potential use in high-polluting industries such as transport, shipping and steel.

‘Export leaders’

Wielding its massive investment capital, oil-rich Saudi Arabia is constructing the world’s largest green hydrogen plant at Neom, the US$500 billion (S$679 billion) futuristic megacity being built on the Red Sea.

The US$8.4-billion plant will integrate solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tonnes of green hydrogen a day by the end of 2026, officials say.

In July the UAE, which will host the United Nations’ COP28 climate conference in 2023, approved a hydrogen strategy that aims to make it one of the top 10 producers by 2031.

“Hydrogen will be a critical fuel for the energy transition,” said Ms Hanan Balalaa, a senior official at the UAE’s oil firm Adnoc, calling it a “natural extension” for the company.

“We believe hydrogen and its carrier fuels have great potential as new, low carbon fuels, that the UAE is well placed to capitalise on,” Ms Balalaa told AFP.