Free drinks, electro music at fete-like Khamenei funeral

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People are sprayed with water to cool off during the heat while on their way to the Grand Mosalla in Tehran for the funeral of late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

TEHRAN - With electronic music blaring and free food and drinks on offer at hundreds of stalls, the area around late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5 had the feel of a summer festival.

Volunteers provided fruit juice and water under a scorching sun in the capital’s city centre, on the second day of ceremonies honouring Khamenei and four of his family members killed on Feb 28 in US-Israeli airstrikes.

At one stall, dozens of women in black chadors waited in line as three teenagers prepared trays of chips behind the counter. The display had no prices or menu, just portraits of some of the Islamic republic’s “martyrs”.

The atmosphere was noisy, with electronic music mixed with Khamenei speeches and religious chants praising Imam Hussein, a revered early Shia leader.

The lively ambience stood in contrast to the solemn character of the nearby Grand Mosalla religious complex, where mourners have been paying their respects at Khamenei’s coffin.

Clad in black and waving blood-red flags symbolising vengeance and justice, some of them beat their chests in a sign of grief as chants of “death to America” and “revenge, revenge” echoed around the venue.

The Islamic republic’s authorities have declared Sunday and Monday – July 5 and 6 – public holidays, and urged Iranians to turn out en masse for the six-day funeral ceremonies.

The weekend in Iran runs from Thursday to Friday.

‘Have a drink’

Since July 4, the first day of the public tribute to the late ayatollah, “we have distributed around 15,000 eggs, as well as potatoes, tea and beverages”, 54-year-old volunteer Said Rezai Manesh told AFP.

“It’s hot and we need to take care of the pilgrims here,” the Tehran resident added.

A volunteer offers free refreshments for a boy and a motorist on a motorcycle heading to the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026 for Khamenei’s funeral. PHOTO: AFP

Another volunteer offered passersby fresh watermelon and lemon juice in front of posters showing Khamenei and his son Mojtaba, who was named supreme leader shortly after his father’s killing but has yet to appear in public.

Calls to “have a drink” rang out from a loudspeaker, as the mercury rose above 35 DEG C.

People stop to eat while on their way to the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

Despite the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules, some of the women queuing up at the stalls were unveiled or wearing light clothing.

One girl standing near police officers and Revolutionary Guards wore a colourful shirt and a backwards baseball hat, with her braids visible.

Majid Bastak sat on a chair and sprinkled passersby with water to cool them down – to the delight of children, who were having an absolute blast and begging to be soaked.

Clad in a Hawaiian shirt and a black turban for protection against the heat, Bastak said he volunteered “whenever needed”.

“I consider myself a soldier of the homeland.” AFP