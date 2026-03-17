France ready to help escort ships in Strait of Hormuz once situation ‘calmer’

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French President Emmanuel Macron speaking during a national defence council meeting on the Middle East war, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 17.

PARIS - France is ready to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz but only once the situation has become “calmer”, said President Emmanuel Macron on March 17.

His comments follow US President Donald Trump’s demand that allies help secure the waterway effectively shut by Iran in response to the war launched by the US and Israel on Feb 28.

Global oil prices have surged by 40 to 50 per cent since Iran started attacking shipping in the critical waterway and launched waves of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf.

“We are not a party to the conflict and therefore France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context,” Mr Macron said.

“However, we are convinced that once the situation becomes calmer... we are ready, alongside other nations, to take responsibility for an escort system.”

Mr Trump has criticised the lukewarm response from allies who have pushed back on a possible mission to reopen the strait, through which normally passes a fifth of global crude oil supplies.

The US leader told the Financial Times on March 15 it would be “very bad” for the future of the NATO military alliance if its members refused to help.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said London was working with allies to craft a “viable” plan to reopen the strait but ruled out a NATO mission, while German officials also said it had been “clear at all times that this war is not a matter for NATO”.

Japan, Australia, Poland, Spain, Greece and Sweden also distanced themselves from military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz. AFP