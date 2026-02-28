Straitstimes.com header logo

Four people killed in Syria after an Iranian missile falls on building, state media reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

United Nations peacekeepers and civilians standing near the wreckage of an Iranian rocket that was reportedly intercepted by Israeli forces, in the southern Syrian countryside of Quneitra, near the Golan Heights, close to the town of Ghadir al-Bustan.

United Nations peacekeepers and civilians standing near the wreckage of an Iranian rocket that was reportedly intercepted by Israeli forces, in the southern Syrian countryside of Quneitra, near the Golan Heights, close to the town of Ghadir al-Bustan.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge
  • An Iranian missile strike killed four people and wounded several in Sweida, Syria, on February 28, SANA reported.
  • Missile debris also fell in Quneitra and Daraa province, as warplanes were heard after a US-Israel operation announcement against Iran.
  • Dozens of interceptor missiles were observed over Damascus, following the earlier strike amid heightened regional military tensions.

AI generated

DAMASCUS - Four people were killed and several others wounded when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Feb 28, the state news agency SANA said.

Other missile debris fell in the city of Quneitra and the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa province in southern Syria, according to Reuters witnesses and videos shared by residents.

The sounds of warplanes were heard repeatedly in the skies over Syria on Feb 28, after the United States and Israel

announced a military operation against Iran.

Dozens of interceptor missiles were seen in the skies over Damascus, according to two witnesses, one of them a Reuters reporter. REUTERS

More on this topic
Israel and US launch attack on Iran, targeting its leadership
US-Israeli attack triggers fear and panic in Iran
See more on

Syria

People

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.