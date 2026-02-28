Four people killed in Syria after an Iranian missile falls on building, state media reports
- An Iranian missile strike killed four people and wounded several in Sweida, Syria, on February 28, SANA reported.
- Missile debris also fell in Quneitra and Daraa province, as warplanes were heard after a US-Israel operation announcement against Iran.
- Dozens of interceptor missiles were observed over Damascus, following the earlier strike amid heightened regional military tensions.
DAMASCUS - Four people were killed and several others wounded when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Feb 28, the state news agency SANA said.
Other missile debris fell in the city of Quneitra and the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa province in southern Syria, according to Reuters witnesses and videos shared by residents.
The sounds of warplanes were heard repeatedly in the skies over Syria on Feb 28, after the United States and Israel announced a military operation against Iran.
Dozens of interceptor missiles were seen in the skies over Damascus, according to two witnesses, one of them a Reuters reporter. REUTERS