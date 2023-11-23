Four key people to watch at COP28

DUBAI - King Charles III, Pope Francis and COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber might grab headlines at next week’s COP28 in Dubai, but they are not the only people who will play an important role at the crunch UN climate conference.

Negotiators, activists and the leaders of vulnerable small island nations are all key to shaping the Nov 30 to Dec 12 talks.

Here are four people to watch:

Xie Zhenhua