Flydubai aircraft returns to Dubai after engine fire due to Nepal bird strike

Fire is seen on a FlyDubai airplane after it takes off from Kathmandu airport in Nepal, on April 24. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

KATHMANDU/DUBAI - A flydubai flight from Kathmandu to Dubai experienced a bird strike during takeoff but returned to the United Arab Emirates, the company said on Monday.

“Our experienced flight crew followed standard operating procedure and continued the onward journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters,” a spokesperson for the UAE company said.

Mr Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, said in a statement to Reuters that an engine caught fire shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu.

The fire on flydubai flight 576 was under control and the Boeing 737-800 plane had 167 passengers on board, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Flydubai said the aircraft landed normally in Dubai just after midnight local time and that further inspection would be conducted. REUTERS

