Five killed during Israeli raid in southern Syria, Syrian state media reports

At least five people were killed during an Israeli raid in southern Syria on Friday, Syrian state media reported, while the Israeli military said six of its soldiers were wounded in a clash during an operation to apprehend members of a militant group in the area.

The Israeli military said its troops came under fire from militants during the overnight operation to detain suspects belonging to a group it identified as the "Jaama Islamiya terrorist organisation" in the Beit Jinn area of southern Syria.

Israeli troops "responded with fire toward the terrorists, along with aerial assistance," the Israeli military said in a statement, adding that three of the wounded Israeli soldiers had severe injuries.

The Syrian state news agency SANA, citing initial information, said five people were killed, including two children. Another Syrian state outlet, Ekhbariya, reported 10 people killed.

The Israeli military statement said the suspects had "advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians", without giving further details. The military declined to comment when asked for further information.

The Israeli military statement added that the suspects had been apprehended and a number of militants were killed. The operation had concluded.

Following the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad a year ago by Sunni Islamist rebels, Israel moved troops and military equipment past a 1974 buffer zone and into southern Syria, including the strategic overlook point of Mr. Hermon.

It has carried out regular incursions into southern Syrian villages. Israel has declared aims that include keeping the border region free from militants. REUTERS