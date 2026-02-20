Five countries commit troops to Gaza international security force, commander says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Palestinians living in tents amid the destroyed buildings of Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood on Feb 12.

WASHINGTON - Five countries have committed troops for an international security force for Gaza, the commander of the force said on Feb 19, during a meeting of President Donald Trump’s newly created Board of Peace.

“The first five countries have committed troops to serve in the ISF - Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania. Two countries have committed to train police - Egypt and Jordan,” International Stabilisation Force commander Jasper Jeffers said.

US Army Major-General Jeffers also said the ISF would begin by deploying in southern Gaza’s Rafa, train police there and “expand sector by sector.”

The long-term plan is to use 20,000 ISF troops and train 12,000 police, Maj-Gen Jeffers said. REUTERS