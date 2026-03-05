First two Israeli repatriation flights land in Tel Aviv

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A soldier in Ben Gurion Airport in Israel greeting those who returned from Italy on one of the first flights since Israel’s airspace reopened on March 5.

JERUSALEM – The first two flights bringing home Israelis stranded abroad by the Middle East war landed in Tel Aviv on March 5 , after the airspace was closed as the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran .

The repatriation flights landed at Ben Gurion Airport, which for now remains closed for commercial traffic.

A first flight operated by the Israeli national carrier El Al arrived from Athens, and a second operated by Israir arrived from Rome, the transport ministry announced.

Each carried 170 passengers.

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev had said earlier in the week that Israel’s airspace would “gradually” reopen overnight between March 4 and 5 .

It nevertheless remains closed to commercial traffic.

Israel shut its airspace to civilian flights on Feb 28 after announcing the launch of a campaign of strikes against Iran together with the US.

“We are doing everything possible to bring every Israeli home safely,” Ms Regev was quoted as saying in a statement.

On March 5 , Ms Regev also announced that the Israeli authorities had decided to allow some outgoing flights from March 8 , depending on security conditions.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it launched missiles at dawn on March 5 targeting Ben Gurion Airport, according to a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency.

It was unclear if any missiles reached the airport. AFP